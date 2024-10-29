 |  Login 
British steel begins carbon capture trial at Scunthorpe

Tuesday, 29 October 2024 10:01:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has announced that it has installed a mobile pilot plant for the carbon capture process at the central power station at its Scunthorpe site.

The company stated that it is actively looking for alternative avenues to reduce its carbon intensity, even though the electrification of steelmaking will see a reduction in carbon emissions by more than 75 percent.

Accordingly, the mobile pilot plant, which was developed by the University of Sheffield within the scope of a wider project, will capture carbon from the power station’s boiler flue. The project in question aims to allow the use of waste gasses from manufacturing industries such as steel to generate an alternative source of carbon for consumer products.

The carbon dioxide captured at the Scunthorpe will be bottled in gas cylinders and sent back to the University of Sheffield in which it will be converted into synthetic transport fuels.


Tags: UK Europe Steelmaking Decarbonization 

