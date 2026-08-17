Brazil's wire rod exports and imports rise in July with more sales to US

Wire rod exports from Brazil reached 34,300 metric tons (mt) in July, against 29,600 mt in June, according data from foreign trade secretariat SECEX, of the ministry of development, industry and foreign trade.

The increase was mainly caused by a 141 percent increase in shipments to the US.

The destinations were South American countries (19,700 mt at $620/mt), the US (14,200 mt at $710/mt), and Canada (400 mt at $783/mt), FOB conditions.

The exporters were ArcelorMittal (33,500 mt) and Gerdau (800 mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 28,300 mt of wire rod in July, up from 10,500 mt in June.

The origins of the imports in June were Egypt (26,200 mt at $611/mt), Germany (1,900 mt at $977/mt) and China (200 mt at $533/mt), also FOB conditions.





