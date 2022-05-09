Brazil’s motor vehicle output down 17 percent in January-March

Monday, 09 May 2022 12:31:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Brazil’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) in March this year increased by 11.4 percent from the previous month and fell by 7.8 percent year on year to 184,786 units, according to the Brazilian Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association (Anfavea). Meanwhile, in the January-March period this year, the country’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) decreased by 17.0 percent year on year to 496,138 units.

New motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) in Brazil totaled 146,819 units in March this year, increasing by 11.0 percent when compared to February and decreasing by 22.5 percent year on year. In the January-March period, the country's new motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) fell by 23.1 percent year on year to 405,668 units.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports in March (excluding agricultural vehicles) totaled 38,898 units, dropping by 6.1 percent compared to the previous month and up by 5.8 percent year on year. In the first three months of the current year, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports totaled 108,055 units, up by 12.9 percent year on year.