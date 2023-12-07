Brazilian automotive production increases in October

Thursday, 07 December 2023 21:22:31 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Automotive production of cars, trucks and buses in Brazil has reached 202,700 units in November, 1.5 percent more than in October, but 6.1 percent less than in November 2022, according to the sector association ANFAVEA.

Domestic sales reached 212,600 units in November, 2.4 percent less than in October and 4.2 percent more than in November 2022.

Exports in November reached 24,100 units, 23.0 percent less than in October and 44.6 percent less than in November 2022.

During the first 11 months of the year, automotive production in Brazil reached 2.153 million units, a 1.1 percent decline on yearly basis, while domestic sales increased by 9.1 percent to 2.060 million units and exports declined by 15.9 percent to 378,200 units.

According to ANFAVEA president Marcos de Lima Leite, Brazil is expected to close 2023 with production of 2.359 million units, a decline of 0.5 percent from 2022.

For 2024, Lima Leite expects production of 2.47 million of units, adding that only in 2026 the sector will return to production levels seen before the COVID 19 pandemic. In 2019, Brazil produced 2.77 million units.