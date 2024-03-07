﻿
Brazilian automotive production increases in February

Thursday, 07 March 2024 21:57:24 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The automotive production (cars, trucks and buses) in Brazil reached 189,700 units in February, 24.3 percent more than in January, and 17.4 percent more than in February 2023, according to the sector association ANFAVEA.

Domestic sales totaled 165,200 units in February, 2.2 percent more than in January and 27.1 percent more than in February 2023.

Exports in February totaled 30,700 units, 62.7 percent more than in January and 27.1 percent more than in February 2023.

According to ANFAVEA president Marcos de Lima Leite, for 2024 expectations are maintained for the production increasing from 2023 by 6.2 percent to 2.47 million units, domestic sales increasing by 6.1 percent to 2.45 million units and exports increasing by 0.7 percent to 407,000 units.


