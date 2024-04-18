Auto industry confirms massive investment in Brazil

Thursday, 18 April 2024 00:08:23 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

In a meeting in the new headquarters of the automotive association ANFAVEA, in São Paulo, representatives of the sector have confirmed to the country’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, investments equivalent to $22 billion to be spent this decade.

According to sources, the investments will focus on cars and light commercial vehicles and will cover the technological update of the productive units and the launching of new models.

The meeting was very important to Lula da Silva, himself a worker of the sector and union leader during the 1970s. He took to the meeting four ministers of his government, to show the importance ascribed to the meeting.

Sources mentioned that the sector is planning to focus on the production of hybrid plug-in cars with ethanol powered engines, which in the view of the sector is closest possible to zero-emissions a vehicle could reach.