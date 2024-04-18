﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Auto industry confirms massive investment in Brazil

Thursday, 18 April 2024 00:08:23 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

In a meeting in the new headquarters of the automotive association ANFAVEA, in São Paulo, representatives of the sector have confirmed to the country’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, investments equivalent to $22 billion to be spent this decade.

According to sources, the investments will focus on cars and light commercial vehicles and will cover the technological update of the productive units and the launching of new models.

The meeting was very important to Lula da Silva, himself a worker of the sector and union leader during the 1970s. He took to the meeting four ministers of his government, to show the importance ascribed to the meeting.

Sources mentioned that the sector is planning to focus on the production of hybrid plug-in cars with ethanol powered engines, which in the view of the sector is closest possible to zero-emissions a vehicle could reach.


Tags: Brazil South America Automotive 

Similar articles

Brazilian automotive production increases in February

07 Mar | Steel News

Brazilian automotive production declines in December

10 Jan | Steel News

Brazilian automotive production increases in November

07 Dec | Steel News

Brazilian automotive production declines again in October

08 Nov | Steel News

Brazilian automotive production declines in September

09 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian automotive production declines while sales increase in July

08 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian automotive production declines in June

07 Jul | Steel News

Brazilian automotive production increases sharply in May

07 Jun | Steel News

Brazilian automotive production declines in April

09 May | Steel News

Brazilian automotive production increases in February

06 Mar | Steel News