Brazilian automotive production declines in December

Wednesday, 10 January 2024 22:06:48 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The automotive production (cars, trucks and buses) in Brazil has reached 171,600 units in December, against 202,700 units in November, and 10.4 percent less than in December 2022, according to the sector association ANFAVEA.

Domestic sales reached 248,600 units in December, 16.9 percent more than in November and 14.6 percent more than in December 2022.

Exports in December reached 25,700 units, 6.7 percent more than in November and 17.7 percent less than in December 2022.

For the total of 2023, the automotive production in Brazil has reached 2.324 million units, a 1.9 percent decline on yearly basis, while domestic sales increased by 9.7 percent to 2.308 million units and exports declined by 16.0 percent to 403,900 units.

According to ANFAVEA president Marcos de Lima Leite, in 2024, the production is expected to increase from 2023 by 6.2 percent, the domestic sales by 6.1 percent and the exports by 0.7 percent.