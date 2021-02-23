Brazil’s CSN sees profit surge in Q4 2020

Tuesday, 23 February 2021 20:19:59 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) saw its net profit in Q4 2020 rise 243.6 percent, year-over-year, to BRL 3.89 billion ($718.2 million).

The company also saw its adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2020 spike 200 percent, year-over-year, to BRL 4.73 billion ($873.7 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin in Q4 2020 improved to 47 percent, from 23.6 percent in Q4 2019.

CSN said net revenues in Q4 2020 rose 50 percent, year-over-year, to BRL 9.79 billion ($1.80 billion). Steel sales volumes in Q4 2020 totaled 1.22 million mt, 10 percent up, year-over-year. Iron ore sales volumes in Q4 2020 declined 16 percent, year-over-year, to 8.63 million mt.

USD = BRL 5.42 (February 23)