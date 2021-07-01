﻿
English
Brazilian tax policy change to add $476.4 million to Usiminas’ earnings

Thursday, 01 July 2021
       

Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas said a recent tax policy change should have a positive impact on its earnings. Brazil’s highest court, the Brazilian Supreme Court (STF), ruled that the ICSM tax, which is due on inter-state transactions, will no longer be included in the calculation of the PIS and Cofins taxes.

The tax policy change will result in a positive effect of BRL 2.4 billion ($476.4 million) for the steelmaker’s earnings. Usiminas also said that the effect of such policy change on the company’s EBITDA will be about BRL 1.5 billion ($298.2 million).

USD = BRL 5.03

 


