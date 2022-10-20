﻿
English
Brazilian steel production down 3.4 percent in September

Thursday, 20 October 2022 22:14:22 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil produced 2.743 million mt of crude steel in September, 3.4 percent less than in August, according to the country’s steel institute IABr.

Domestic sales of steel products declined by 12.3 percent to 1.809 million mt, with sales of flat products declining by 12.4 percent to 1.036 million mt and sales of long products declining by 12.1 percent to 774,000 mt, while the country’s apparent consumption of steel products has reached 2.0 million mt, a decline of 4.8 percent from August.

In comparison to September 2021, crude steel production decreased by 11.7 percent, domestic sales declined by 3.6 percent, and apparent consumption declined by 5.9 percent.

Considering the first nine months of 2022, the crude steel production declined by 5.3 percent to 25.869 million mt, domestic sales declined by 12.9 percent to 15.086 million mt, and apparent consumption declined by 14.3 percent to 17.7 million mt.

With the reduced domestic sales, exports have increased by 19.2 percent to 9.4 million mt during the first nine months of 2022, in relation to the same period in 2021.


Tags: Brazil South America 

