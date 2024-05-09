ArcelorMittal investing $20 million in Brazilian steel panels plant

Thursday, 09 May 2024 08:50:20 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian arm of ArcelorMittal, in association with Tekno, is investing the equivalent to $20 million in the Perfilor plant, located in Araquari, in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

The new plant will produce galvanized steel roofing and thermal insulation panels, to serve the local civil construction sector.

The construction of the plant started in April and is expected to start operations during the first quarter of 2025.

The plant will be fed by flat steel products supplied by the neighbor ArcelorMittal Vega do Sul plant, located in São Francisco do Sul, which is currently receiving investment estimated at $380 million to expand its production capacity.