﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ArcelorMittal closes first green steel sale in Brazil

Thursday, 25 January 2024 23:10:48 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

ArcelorMittal Tubarão, the Brazilian slab and flat steel producer located in the southeastern state of Espírito Santo, announced its first sale of steel product covered with its green certificate, XCarb, meaning reduced CO2 emissions during production.

According to the company, the reduced emissions were obtained chiefly from the use of natural gas in the blast furnaces, replacing part of the coking coal used in the process.

The reduction of emissions is estimated at 75 percent, considering the whole useful life of the product, when compared to the standard steel production procedures.

According to Eduardo Zanotti, commercial VP of Tubarão, the ArcelorMittal group will achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.


Tags: Brazil South America ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal receives loan for wind-powered plant in Brazil

17 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Pecem posts slab shipment record in 2023

05 Jan | Steel News

Prices increase for Brazilian HDG exports

15 Dec | Flats and Slab

ArcelorMittal could produce HRC at its Brazilian slab plant

22 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to halt operations at Brazilian plant

17 Nov | Steel News

Portugal’s EDP and ArcelorMittal Tubarão to collaborate on green hydrogen

30 Oct | Steel News

Price declines for Brazilian rebar exports

18 Oct | Longs and Billet

ArcelorMittal plans production increases in Brazil

22 Sep | Steel News

High domestic prices reduce HDG export volume from Brazil

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

Brazilian HRC export price stable from four weeks ago

08 Sep | Flats and Slab