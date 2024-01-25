ArcelorMittal closes first green steel sale in Brazil

Thursday, 25 January 2024 23:10:48 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

ArcelorMittal Tubarão, the Brazilian slab and flat steel producer located in the southeastern state of Espírito Santo, announced its first sale of steel product covered with its green certificate, XCarb, meaning reduced CO2 emissions during production.

According to the company, the reduced emissions were obtained chiefly from the use of natural gas in the blast furnaces, replacing part of the coking coal used in the process.

The reduction of emissions is estimated at 75 percent, considering the whole useful life of the product, when compared to the standard steel production procedures.

According to Eduardo Zanotti, commercial VP of Tubarão, the ArcelorMittal group will achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.