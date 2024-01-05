﻿
English
ArcelorMittal Pecem posts slab shipment record in 2023

Friday, 05 January 2024 23:31:17 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Port of Pecem, in the Brazilian northeastern state of Ceará, closed 2023 with a record 2,974,252 mt of slab produced by ArcelorMittal Pecem and shipped in 81 vessels.

The volume is slightly higher than the previous record of 2,969,845 mt shipped in 2018 in 79 vessels.

The record in 2023 was reached on December 30, with two shipments destined to the Ports of Mobile and Paulsboro, in the US.

In a joint statement, Erick Torres, CEO of ArcelorMittal Pecem and André Magalhães, commercial director of the Port of Pecem, declared that in 2024 the volume of slab to be shipped from the port should exceed 3.0 million mt, considering the current expansion of the port.

It is estimated that in 2023, ArcelorMittal Pecem exported 1.27 million mt of slab and sold 1.70 million mt in the Brazilian domestic market.


