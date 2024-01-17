ArcelorMittal receives loan for wind-powered plant in Brazil

Wednesday, 17 January 2024 00:33:47 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian arm of ArcelorMittal received from the local social and economic development bank, BNDES, a BRL 3.2 billion ($645 million) loan, destined to the construction of a wind powered complex in the northeastern state of Bahia.

The amount is equivalent to 80 percent of the total investment of the project, developed in association with the operator Casa dos Ventos.

The construction is expected to be concluded in October 2025, and when operating at full capacity, the complex will supply 40 percent of the electric energy consumed by ArcelorMittal in Brazil.

The loan is considered as the largest ever conceded by BNDES to a clean energy project.