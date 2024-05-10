﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Samarco repair offer rejected by Brazilian government and state

Friday, 10 May 2024 08:37:56 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian federal union and the state of Espirito Santo have rejected the offer, equivalent to $25.4 billion, made by Vale, BHP and Samarco, as indemnification for the collapse of the Mariana dam in 2015.

The position of the Minas Gerais state is not clear so far.

In the meantime, the Federal Attorney determined the payment by the companies, within 15 days, of an amount equivalent to $15.9 billion, related to a sentence issued by a federal court in January 2024.

However, on May 8, a federal judge determined that the companies were not obliged to the immediate payment, as the sentence mentioned that its execution would only become mandatory after the final judgement of the process, which could even require the approval of the Brazilian supreme court, if the companies decide to appeal.


Tags: Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Brazilian automotive production increases in April

10 May | Steel News

Brazilian pig iron exports decreased in April

10 May | Steel News

Brazilian slab export prices in upward trend

09 May | Flats and Slab

ArcelorMittal investing $20 million in Brazilian steel panels plant

09 May | Steel News

CRC import price offers stable in Brazil

07 May | Flats and Slab

Brazilian high-grade iron price increases after Chinese holidays

07 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Gerdau suspends operations of steel plants in Brazil

07 May | Steel News

Most indicators of the Brazilian manufacturing industry improve in Q1

06 May | Steel News

Gerdau’s net profit declines in Q1

06 May | Steel News

Brazilian slab export prices show slight increase

03 May | Flats and Slab