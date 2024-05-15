Brazilian wire rod exports decline in April

Wednesday, 15 May 2024 09:08:39 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Wire rod exports from Brazil have reached 13,400 mt in April, against 20,400 mt in March, according to customs.

The exports of April were destined to the US (9,000 mt at $797/mt), the Dominican Republic (3,300 mt at $593/mt), South American countries (900 mt at $684/mt), and the Netherlands (200 mt at $660/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exports were from ArcelorMittal (12,700 mt at $743/mt), and Simec (700 mt at $618/mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 19,300 mt of wire rod in April, against 20,200 mt in March.

The imports were from China (10,300 mt at $583/mt), Venezuela (7,600 mt at $534/mt) and Germany (1,300 mt at $1,024/mt), also FOB conditions. Small volumes were imported from Russia and Turkey.

There are doubts about the import from Venezuela, as the country is not supposed to have material available for export.