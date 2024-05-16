﻿
English
Gerdau postpones restart of Brazilian plants

Thursday, 16 May 2024 08:52:50 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Gerdau Charqueadas and Riograndense plants, located in the Brazilian southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, remain idled due to the intensive rains that have flooded the state.

The plants have suspended production operations on May 6 to protect its workers, and according to a statement issued at that time by Gerdau’s CEO Rogerio Werneck, should return to operations within a few days.

Local sources mentioned that, although not flooded, the plants remain idled as a precaution.

A schedule for the restart of the plants was not immediately available, but there are indications that the Rio Grandense plant could restart production next week.


