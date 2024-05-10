﻿
Brazilian automotive production increases in April

Friday, 10 May 2024 08:36:01 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The automotive production (cars, trucks and buses) in Brazil has reached 222,100 units in April, 13.5 percent more than in March and 24.2 percent more than in April 2023, according to the sector association ANFAVEA.

Domestic sales have reached 220,800 units in April, 17.6 percent more than in March and 37.4 percent more than in April 2023.

Exports in April have reached 27,300 units, 16.4 percent less than in March and 19.6 percent less than in April 2023.

During the first four months of 2024, on yearly basis the production increased by 6.3 percent to 760,100 units, domestic sales increased by 16.3 percent to 735,400 units and exports declined by 26.0 percent to 109,600 units.

According to ANFAVEA president Marcos de Lima Leite, for 2024 expectations are maintained, with the production increasing from 2023 by 6.2 percent to 2.47 million units, domestic sales increasing by 6.1 percent to 2.45 million units and exports increasing by 0.7 percent to 407,000 units.


