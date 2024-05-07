Gerdau suspends operations of steel plants in Brazil

Tuesday, 07 May 2024 09:16:06 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, the place of origin of the Gerdau Group 123 years ago, is flooded by the historical heaviest rains that hit the state.

The company announced that it has suspended operations of its Charqueadas and Riograndense plants, located in the state, as an alternative to increase the safety of the workers, amid the social impact generated by the intensity of the rains.

Gerdau’s CEO, Rogerio Werneck, was quoted as saying that the two plants could return to operation by the end of this week, adding that the stoppages will not affect the plants commercially.

The company said in a statement that it is offering the service of helicopters for logistics support in the affected areas, while offering basic items such as food and hygiene items to the affected communities.