Most indicators of the Brazilian manufacturing industry improve in Q1

Monday, 06 May 2024 14:27:33 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The manufacturing industry in Brazil had most of its indicators improved during the first quarter of 2024, compared to the previous quarter.

The employment rate increased by 1.2 percent, the working hours increased by 0.9 percent, the volume of salaries increased by 5.5 percent and the average salary increased by 4.2 percent, while net sales in BRL have declined by 0.4 percent.

When comparing March and February 2024, the number of working hours declined by 1.6 percent, the employment rate increased by 0.5 percent, the volume of salaries increased by 3.6 percent, the average salary increased by 0.4 percent, while the utilization rate of the production capacity has reached 78.4 percent in March, against 78.6 percent in February 2023.

According to the industry association CNI, the utilization rate of the manufacturing industry remains above its historical average, reflecting the optimism among industrial entrepreneurs.


