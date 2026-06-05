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Brazilian slabs exports decline in volume by 43 percent in May

Friday, 05 June 2026 14:12:11 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazilian slabs exports have reached 390,500 mt in May, against 687,500 mt in April, according to data from Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of the ministry of development, industry and foreign trade.

Ternium exported 236,300 mt at $614/mt to the US, while ArcelorMittal Tubarão exported 93,800 mt at $646/mt to the US, and 60,400 mt at $556/mt to France, all FOB conditions. 

The 43 percent decline reflects chiefly intensive demand from the domestic market, mostly from Usiminas and CSN, in addition to ArcelorMittal feeding its own rolling operations, leaving low volumes available for export. 

According to industry sources, strong domestic demand is being driven by locally produced CRC and coated flat steel replacing imports from China after antidumping duties on those Chinese products were imposed in February. 

No slab imports were recorded at Brazilian ports in May, compared with 27,400 mt imported by Usiminas from Vietnam in April.


Tags: Slab Flats Semis Brazil US South America Imp/exp Statistics Ternium México ArcelorMittal Usiminas Gerdau 

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