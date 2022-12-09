﻿
Brazilian plate exports increase in November

Friday, 09 December 2022 00:13:00 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil exported 12,600 mt of heavy steel plate in November, against 9,700 mt in October, while importing 8,700 mt of the product in November, against 26,000 mt October.

Except for a small volume shipped to Asia, the exports in October were destined to South American countries, in average at $1,643/mt, FOB conditions.

Exports by Usiminas to Argentina, 11,400 mt at $1,723/mt, were destined chiefly to the construction of the Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, linking the gas fields to the Buenos Ayres province. The exporters were Usiminas (11,900 mt), ArcelorMittal (500 mt), and traders (200 mt). 

The imports were from Europe (8,300 mt at $864/mt) and Asia (400 mt at $1,608/mt) also FOB conditions.


