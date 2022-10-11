Brazilian plate exports increase in September

Tuesday, 11 October 2022 21:08:06 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 52,800 mt of heavy plates in September, against 32,100 mt in August, while importing 600 mt of the product in September, against 25,800 mt August.

The exports in September were all destined to South American countries, in average at $1,076/mt, FOB conditions. The exporters were Usiminas (50,300 mt), and ArcelorMittal (2,300 mt), while 200 mt were exported by traders.

The imports were from Europe and from the US, covering high grade products, not produced in Brazil, in average at $3,035/mt, FOB conditions.

The reduced volume imported reflects the return to operation of a rolling mill at Usiminas and increased offers locally.