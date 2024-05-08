US steel exports down 5.4 percent in March from February

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 13:39:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in March 2024 decreased 5.4 percent from February and were down 10.4 year on year to 720,330 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in March totaled $1.29 billion, compared to $1.33 billion in February and $1.42 million in March last year.

Steel exports to Canada in March decreased 5.4 percent compared to February and were down 19.1 percent year on year to 315,103 mt, while exports to Mexico decreased 5.7 percent month on month and were down 1.4 percent compared to March last year to 357,739 mt.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in March included Brazil with 5,666 mt, China with 3,416 mt, Belgium with 3,107 mt, the Dominican Republic with 2,707 mt, and Germany with 2,069 mt.

Major steel products exported in March include HDG at 127,977 mt, hot rolled sheets at 66,539 mt, cut-length plates at 84,812 mt, cold rolled sheets at 60,670 mt and plates in coil at 41,374 mt.