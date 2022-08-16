Brazilian manganese ore exports decline sharply in July

Tuesday, 16 August 2022 00:26:57 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 24,900 mt of manganese ore in July, against 124,900 mt in June and 70,100 mt in May, according to customs.

The decline in July reflects reduced exports to China, which had imported 120,600 mt in June and 66,600 mt in May, against 16,800 mt in July.

The main destination in July was Asia (21,900 mt at $116/mt), followed by Colombia (2,700 mt at $366/mt), both FOB conditions, while small volumes were shipped to the UK, Europe and the US.

The exports were from mines located in 11 states in the country, with different quality grades, resulting in widely different prices, with an average at $152/mt.

In 2021, Brazil exported in average 143,000 mt of manganese ore per month.