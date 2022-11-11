﻿
English
Brazilian industrial entrepreneur confidence declines in November

Friday, 11 November 2022 20:58:34 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The index that measures the confidence that Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs ascribe to the domestic economy, the ICEI index, declined to 51.7 points in November from 62.8 points in October, according to a release by the sector confederation CNI. The 50 points mark is the line separating pessimism from optimism.

According to CNI, the decline reflects lower expectations for the next six months, as the index of expectations declined by 10.8 points, while the index for current conditions, which usually reflects the vision of the entrepreneurs in relation to their own business, declined by 3.7 points.

CNI added that despite the decline, optimism remains, although small, considering the index remains above the 50 points mark.

The research was made between November 1-8, among 1,578 representatives of large, medium, and small companies.


