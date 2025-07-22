Brazilian finished steel commercial balance deficit shows another sharp increase in June

According to SECEX, Brazil's foreign trade authority, Brazil exported in June 64,057 mt of finished steel products, priced at $55,357 million, while imported 402,537 mt at $279,364 million.

This compares to Brazil exporting 113,744 mt at $91.784 million and importing 360,753 mt worth $250,136 million in May.

The numbers of June indicate a commercial deficit in volume amounting 338,480 mt, against 247,009 mt in May.

In terms of USD value, there was a deficit of $224.006 million in June, against $158.839 million in May.

In volume, the main exported items in June were HRC (33 percent), wire rod (22 percent), rebars (20 percent), and coated flat products (14 percent).

The main imported items in May were coated flat products (39 percent), HRC (30 percent), CRC (7 percent) and wire rod, wire, and beams (6 percent each).