Brazilian crude steel production declines slightly in April

Friday, 24 May 2024 09:34:40 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian production of crude steel has reached 2.727 million mt in April 2024, against 2.757 million mt in April 2023, according to the Brazilian steel institute IABr.

Under the same comparative basis, the production of rolled products increased by 0.3 percent to 1.918 million mt, with the production of flat products increasing by 3.2 percent to 1.092 million mt and the production of long products declining by 3.3 percent to 826,000 mt.

Similarly, domestic sales of steel products increased by 9.5 percent to 1.726 million mt and the apparent consumption of steel products increased by 13.2 percent to 2.151 million mt, while exports declined by 11.5 percent to 740,000 mt and imports increased by 11.4 percent to 449,000 mt.

Considering the first four months of 2024, on yearly basis the crude steel production increased by 3.9 percent to 10.976 million mt, domestic sales increased by 2.9 percent to 6.609 million mt, exports declined by 8.9 percent to 3.483 million mt, imports increased by 21.5 percent to 1.748 million mt and the apparent consumption of steel products increased by 5.8 percent to 8.125 million mt.

According to IABr, in April, the imports from China were equivalent to 52 percent of the total of steel imported by Brazil. For the first four months of the year, such ratio was 46 percent.


Tags: Brazil South America 

