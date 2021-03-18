Brazilian crude steel output up 3.8 percent in February

Thursday, 18 March 2021 20:25:50 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian crude steel output in February rose 3.8 percent, year-over-year, to 2.8 million mt, Brazilian steel association, IABr, said this week.

Brazilian domestic steel sales in February totaled 1.9 million mt, 20.9 percent up, year-over-year. Apparent steel consumption in February was 2.1 million mt, 24.5 percent up, year-over-year.

Brazilian steel exports in February reached 766,000 mt in volume, 2.1 percent up, year-over-year, and $522 million in value, 35.5 percent up, also year-over-year.

Brazilian steel imports in the second month of the year totaled 334,000 mt in volume, 123.5 percent up, year-over-year, and $293 million in value, 81.2 percent up, year-over-year.

As for the first two months of 2021, Brazilian crude steel production reached 5.8 million mt, 7.3 percent up, year-over-year. Brazilian domestic steel sales in Jan-Feb totaled 3.8 million mt, 22.9 percent up, year-over-year. Apparent steel consumption in the Jan-Feb period rose 24.7 percent, year-over-year, to 4.3 million mt.