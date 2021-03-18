﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian crude steel output up 3.8 percent in February

Thursday, 18 March 2021 20:25:50 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian crude steel output in February rose 3.8 percent, year-over-year, to 2.8 million mt, Brazilian steel association, IABr, said this week.

Brazilian domestic steel sales in February totaled 1.9 million mt, 20.9 percent up, year-over-year. Apparent steel consumption in February was 2.1 million mt, 24.5 percent up, year-over-year.

Brazilian steel exports in February reached 766,000 mt in volume, 2.1 percent up, year-over-year, and $522 million in value, 35.5 percent up, also year-over-year.

Brazilian steel imports in the second month of the year totaled 334,000 mt in volume, 123.5 percent up, year-over-year, and $293 million in value, 81.2 percent up, year-over-year.

As for the first two months of 2021, Brazilian crude steel production reached 5.8 million mt, 7.3 percent up, year-over-year. Brazilian domestic steel sales in Jan-Feb totaled 3.8 million mt, 22.9 percent up, year-over-year. Apparent steel consumption in the Jan-Feb period rose 24.7 percent, year-over-year, to 4.3 million mt.


Tags: Brazil  South America  crude steel  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15  Mar

Vale’s CSP increases slab exports in February
15  Mar

Steel price hikes shed uncertainty over Brazil’s civil construction industry
11  Mar

Colombian crude steel output increases in January
08  Mar

Alacero calls for scrap export quotas to reactivate Latin America’s economy
23  Feb

Brazilian crude steel output increases 10.8 percent in January