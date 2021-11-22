﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian court orders Vale to pay $17.9 million indemnity for Brumadinho

Monday, 22 November 2021 20:29:38 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale was ordered by a Brazilian court to pay BRL 100 million ($17.91 million) in indemnities for the families of those who died in the Brumadinho dam disaster.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, other courts have also condemned Vale to pay similar individual or group indemnities. According to Vale, over 1,700 settlements have been signed with the relatives of those who died in Brumadinho. Vale said it paid over BRL 1.1 billion ($197 million) in compensations for those families.

The court decision follows a class action lawsuit filed by a local union.


Tags: South America  Brazil  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18 Nov

ArcelorMittal Brazil supplying steel to local soccer arena
15 Nov

Brazilian ferroalloys producer Ferbasa sees profit rise in Q3
10 Nov

Anglo American Brazil investing over $803 million in Minas Gerais state
05 Nov

Vale and Posco sign MoU to develop cleaner steel products
04 Nov

Cosan acquiring private Brazilian port to boost its iron ore business