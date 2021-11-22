Brazilian court orders Vale to pay $17.9 million indemnity for Brumadinho

Monday, 22 November 2021 20:29:38 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale was ordered by a Brazilian court to pay BRL 100 million ($17.91 million) in indemnities for the families of those who died in the Brumadinho dam disaster.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, other courts have also condemned Vale to pay similar individual or group indemnities. According to Vale, over 1,700 settlements have been signed with the relatives of those who died in Brumadinho. Vale said it paid over BRL 1.1 billion ($197 million) in compensations for those families.

The court decision follows a class action lawsuit filed by a local union.