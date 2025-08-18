Brazilian civil court suspends expansion of Anglo American rejects dam

A civil court in Minas Gerais has suspended the license for the second expansion of Anglo American's rejects dam at the iron ore complex in Conceição do Mato Dentro.

The proposed expansion would increase the dam's height from 700 to 725 meters above sea level, enabling continued mining operations for 40 years beyond 2031.

The court's precautionary measure requires all legal requirements to be fulfilled and the relocation of families residing within the risk zone to be completed before any further progress can occur. Specifically, the community of São José dos Arrudas, located in the designated risk area, must be moved to a safe location.

This second dam expansion is subject to a recent legislative framework designed to prevent the recurrence of human and environmental disasters such as those that occurred in Mariana and Brumadinho.