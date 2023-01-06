Brazilian automotive production increases while sales decline slightly in 2022

Friday, 06 January 2023 21:31:42 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

With 195,100 units (cars, trucks and buses) produced in December, the Brazilian auto industry closed 2022 with 2.37 million units produced, 5.4 percent more than in 2021, according to the sector association Anfavea.

According to Anfavea’s president Marcio de Lima Leite, the first four months of the year were difficult due to the shortage of semiconductors, but since then the production pace accelerated and was able to serve part of the repressed demand in domestic and export markets.

Domestic sales for the total of 2022 have reached 2.104 million units, 0.7 percent less than in 2021. Under the same comparative basis, exports increased by 27.8 percent to 480,900 units in 2022.

For 2023, Anfavea expects domestic sales of 2.17 million units and exports of 467,000 units.