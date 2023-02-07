﻿
Brazilian automotive production increases in January

Tuesday, 07 February 2023 21:06:59 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Automotive production (cars, trucks and buses) in Brazil reached 152,700 units in January, 20.3 percent less than in December and 5.0 percent more than in January 2022.

Domestic sales totaled 142,900 units in January, 34.1 percent less than in December and 12.0 percent more than in January 2022, while exports reached 33,000 units, 5.9 percent more than in December and 19.3 percent more than in January 2023.

The improved performance in relation to January 2022 reflects the low level of activities one year ago, due to the shortage of semiconductors at that time.

According to Marcio de Lima Leite, president of the sector association Anfavea, in January the sector had problems with the domestic demand, due to increased difficulties with credit for customers, coupled to a negative mood derived from uncertainties about the performance of the economy, in local and in world terms.

Conversely, Leite celebrated the exports of January, the highest over the last five years, consistently increasing since 2020.


Tags: Brazil South America Automotive 

