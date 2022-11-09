Brazilian automotive production declines in October

﻿
Brazil produced 206,000 vehicles (cars, trucks and buses) in October, against 207,800 units in September, according to the sector association Anfavea. On yearly basis, the production increased by 15.1 percent from 179,000 units in October 2021.

Over the first ten months of 2022, the production increased on yearly basis by 7.1 percent to 1.96 million units.

Domestic sales reached 180,900 units in October, against 194,000 units in September. Over the first ten months of 2022, domestic sales declined on yearly basis by 3.2 percent to 1,739,800 units.

Exports reached 42,800 units in October, against 28,500 units in September, while over the first ten months of the year, exports increased on yearly basis by 32.4 percent to 406,300 units.

Anfavea’s forecast for the total Brazilian production of vehicles in 2022 is 2.34 million units, against 2.25 million units in 2021.


