Brazilian auto industry production shows sharp increase in May

Tuesday, 07 June 2022 19:52:33 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil produced 205,900 vehicles (cars, trucks and buses) in May, against 185,400 units in April, according to the sector association Anfavea. On yearly basis, the production increased by 6.8 percent from May 2021.

Domestic sales reached 187,100 units in May, an increase of 27 percent from April and roughly stable from May 2021.

Exports reached 46,100 units in May, 2.8 percent more than in April and 24.6 percent more than in May 2021. Considering the January-May period of 2022, exports have increased from the same period of 2021 by 19.4 percent in units and by 27 percent in value, reflecting the good performance of the Brazilian products in Chile and in Colombia.

According to Marcio de Lima Leite, Anfavea’s president, the numbers reveal a consistent market growth, step by step since the beginning of the year, for sales and production. For exports, the year had already started in high level and has maintained the pace.

He added that, following a seasonal historical pace, the second semester of the year is expected to show a continuous growth.


Tags: Brazil South America Automotive 

