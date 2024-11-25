 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazil...

Brazil was a net importer of finished steel products in October

Monday, 25 November 2024 21:21:03 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

In October, Brazil exported 97,064 mt of finished steel products at $82.300 million and imported 386,269 mt at $286.872 million, according to customs.

This compares to exports of 93,195 mt at $78.720 million and imports of 382,252 mt at $278.838 million in September. 

Considering the first ten months of 2024, exports have reached 1.253 million mt at $ 1.079 billion and imports have reached 3.139 million mt at $2.415 billion.

Coated flat products were the main items imported in October, representing 51 percent of the total, while rebars were the main item exported, representing 34 percent of the total.

The Brazilian finished steel balance deficit is expected to decline during the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the system of quotas for imports established by the local foreign trade authorities.


Tags: Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases slightly from last week

25 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Rebar export price declines in Brazil during the last four weeks

22 Nov | Longs and Billet

Brazilian crude steel production increases in October

22 Nov | Steel News

Ex-Brazil BPI prices stable amid slow trading and bearish mood but high costs

22 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Reference price maintains stability for Brazilian slabs exports

21 Nov | Flats and Slab

Gerdau assumes full control of Brazilian subsidiary

21 Nov | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases from last week

20 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Price stable in four weeks for Brazilian HDG exports

20 Nov | Flats and Slab

Sales by Brazilian flat steel distributors increase in October

19 Nov | Steel News

Brazilian financial markets authority supports Ternium in dispute with CSN

19 Nov | Steel News