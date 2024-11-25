Brazil was a net importer of finished steel products in October

In October, Brazil exported 97,064 mt of finished steel products at $82.300 million and imported 386,269 mt at $286.872 million, according to customs.

This compares to exports of 93,195 mt at $78.720 million and imports of 382,252 mt at $278.838 million in September.

Considering the first ten months of 2024, exports have reached 1.253 million mt at $ 1.079 billion and imports have reached 3.139 million mt at $2.415 billion.

Coated flat products were the main items imported in October, representing 51 percent of the total, while rebars were the main item exported, representing 34 percent of the total.

The Brazilian finished steel balance deficit is expected to decline during the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the system of quotas for imports established by the local foreign trade authorities.