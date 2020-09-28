Brazil extends antidumping duty on Ukrainian steel tubes

Monday, 28 September 2020 15:51:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a statement published by the Executive Committee of Foreign Chamber of Commerce in Brazil, Brazil has decided to extend the antidumping duty (AD) on imports of carbon steel tubes from Ukraine for the next five years. The initial petition to initiate the investigation was filed by Brazil-based Vallourec Tubos do Brasil SA on January 31, 2014.

The products subject to antidumping duty are carbon steel seamless tubes, used for oil and gas, with a diameter not exceeding five nominal inches (141.3 mm), commonly classified under the code 7304.19.00 according to the MERCOSUR Common Nomenclature (NCM), originating from Ukraine. Accordingly, the rates for ex-Ukraine carbon steel tubes have remained at $145.26/mt, produced by Interpipe Niko Tube LLC and PJSC Interpipe NTRP and at $708.6/mt — for tubes, produced by all other mills.