Brazil could build another gas pipeline

Thursday, 04 April 2024 21:55:48 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

With the declining production of natural gas in Bolivia, the main supplier of the product to Brazil, the Argentine shale gas from the Vaca Muerta reserves could be the most viable solution for the Brazilian gas supply problem, as current forecasts are for the suspension of Bolivian gas exports by 2029. Today, the flow of Bolivian gas to Brazil is limited to 60 percent of the pipeline capacity.

One of the alternatives for the Brazilian imports of shale gas from Argentina, would be the construction of a pipeline linking the Brazilian grid to the border with Argentina, in an extension estimated at 700 km.

With such dimension and considering a diameter of 36 inches and an 18 millimeters thickness, the pipeline would require approximately 290,000 mt of heavy plates for its construction.

Argentine gas could begin flowing to Brazil next year during the low-demand season in Argentina, according to analysts.