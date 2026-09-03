Brazil-China iron ore freight rates reach multi-year high amid strong fundamentals

The Tubarão-Qingdao freight rate, a key benchmark for Brazil-China iron ore shipments, has climbed to its highest level in recent years.

Shipbroker Banchero Costa said the rate reached $38.36 per metric ton this week, up 57 percent from the same period one year earlier. In January 2026, it was still near $20/mt.

Analysts said the rise reflects several factors: higher bunker fuel prices linked to the Middle East war, stronger seasonal steel demand from China's construction sector, and a volatile week in which tighter Pacific iron ore supply boosted demand for South Atlantic cargoes.

Sources said the Tubarão-Qingdao freight rate is likely to rise further in the coming weeks, with indications pointing toward $40/mt for October laycan.