Wednesday, 08 February 2023 15:32:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish pipe maker Borusan Mannesmann has announced that, as a result of its legal action it has fully collected the $48.9 million in duties paid, including $7.5 million in interest, during 2018-19 period for pipes supplied to the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline (GCX) Project in the US.

The company paid these duties within the scope of the Section 232 measures which came into force in 2018, though these shipments were later exempted from the Section 232 duties.