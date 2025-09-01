 |  Login 
Borusan Berg Pipe secures $567 million pipe supply contract

Monday, 01 September 2025 14:09:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Leading Turkish steel pipe producer Borusan Birleşik Boru Fabrikaları Ticaret A.Ş. (Borusan Boru) has announced that its US subsidiary Borusan Berg Pipe has signed a $567 million sales agreement with US-based Eiger Supply LLC to supply large-diameter steel pipes for the Eiger Express pipeline, a landmark natural gas project in the United States.

According to the company’s filing with Turkey’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), the pipes will be manufactured at Borusan Berg Pipe facilities in Alabama and Florida, with deliveries scheduled throughout 2026. Borusan Boru had revealed the negotiations on the agreement a few days earlier, as previously reported by SteelOrbis. 

Project details: Eiger Express pipeline 

The Eiger Express Pipeline, set to begin operations in mid-2028, will stretch around 725 kilometers with a 107-cm diameter, transporting up to 70 million m3 of natural gas per day. The pipeline will run from the Permian Basin—one of the world’s most productive shale gas regions—to the Houston area.


