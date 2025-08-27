Turkey’s Borusan in talks for $550 million pipe sales deal in US market

Turkish leading steel pipe producer Borusan Birleşik Boru Fabrikaları Ticaret A.Ş. (Borusan Boru) has announced in a release to Turkey’s Public Disclosure Platform that its US subsidiary, Borusan Berg Pipe, has entered negotiations for a $550 million large-diameter pipeline sales agreement, reinforcing its strategic growth in one of the world’s largest pipe markets.

Borusan stated that the talks are part of an ongoing project, though the counterparty has not been publicly revealed. If finalized, the deal is expected to contribute significantly to Borusan’s 2026 turnover, highlighting the company’s long-term strategy in the US steel pipe industry.

Borusan’s US journey began in 2014, when the company invested $150 million to establish a state-of-the-art steel pipe plant in Houston, Texas. In April 2023, Borusan further strengthened its position by acquiring Berg Pipe for $162 million. Berg Pipe operates two plants located in Florida and Alabama, both specializing in the production of large-diameter steel pipes essential for oil and gas pipeline infrastructure.