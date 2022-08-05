BMW Group inks green steel supply cooperation memorandum with Hebei Iron and Steel Group

Friday, 05 August 2022 11:16:59 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On August 4, major automobile producer BMW Group inked a Creating Green Low Carbon Iron and Steel Supply Chain Cooperation Memorandum with Hebei Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hebei Iron and Steel Group, as announced by BMW Group.

Accordingly, as of the middle of 2023, mass-produced models at the Shenyang production base of BMW Group will gradually begin to use low-carbon automotive steel. Meanwhile, as of 2026, BMW Group will begin to use green automotive steel produced by Hebei Iron and Steel Group in its whole vehicle mass production process.