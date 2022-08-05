﻿
BMW Group inks green steel supply cooperation memorandum with Hebei Iron and Steel Group

Friday, 05 August 2022 11:16:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On August 4, major automobile producer BMW Group inked a Creating Green Low Carbon Iron and Steel Supply Chain Cooperation Memorandum with Hebei Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hebei Iron and Steel Group, as announced by BMW Group.

Accordingly, as of the middle of 2023, mass-produced models at the Shenyang production base of BMW Group will gradually begin to use low-carbon automotive steel. Meanwhile, as of 2026, BMW Group will begin to use green automotive steel produced by Hebei Iron and Steel Group in its whole vehicle mass production process.


Tags: China Far East Automotive Hebei Steel Group  

