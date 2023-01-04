﻿
Blastr Green Steel to build green steel plant in Finland to cut emissions

Wednesday, 04 January 2023 14:51:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Norwegian decarbonized steel developer Blastr Green Steel has announced that it plans to establish a green steel plant with an integrated hydrogen production facility in Inkoo, Finland

The facility, which will have a €4 billion investment, will create up to 1,200 jobs in the operations phase. Production is planned to start by the end of 2026. With the green steel produced in Inkoo, the company aims to reduce annual carbon emissions by 4.6 million tons compared to conventional methods. 

According to the company statement, the green steel plant together with the integrated hydrogen facility will be among the largest industrial investments planned in Finland to date. 

Finland is an ideal location for our project. It has an ambitious low-carbon target, supportive and predictable operating conditions for the green industry, fossil-free energy, and a highly qualified workforce. Inkoo was selected as our location due to its high-quality infrastructure and access to clean power. In addition, the ice-free deep sea harbor enables efficient, low-carbon logistics all year round and close access to the European market,” Hans Fredrik Wittusen, CEO of Blastr Green Steel, said.


