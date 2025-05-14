 |  Login 
Blastr Green Steel’s zoning plan for green steel project secures approval

Wednesday, 14 May 2025 11:03:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Norwegian decarbonized steel developer Blastr Green Steel has announced that the Inkoo Municipal Council has approved the zoning plan for the Joddböle industrial area, in which the company will realize its planned Inkoo low-emission steel mill project. Also, the company, the landowners in the industrial area and the municipality of Inkoo have signed a land use agreement.

Accordingly, the zoning plan will pave the way for the construction of Blastr’s low-emission steel mill and hydrogen plant in the industrial area as well as other industrial activities. Following this process, Blastr’s Inkoo project will enter into the permitting phase.

Meanwhile, within the scope of the land use agreement between Blastr, the municipality of Inkoo, and the landowners Fortum, Inkoo Shipping, Rudus and the National Emergency Supply Agency, the parties will allocate a total of €10.4 million for the infrastructure costs of the industrial area, of which Blastr will contribute over €6.5 million.


Tags: Finland European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization 

Blastr Green Steel's new plant in Finland acquires environmental approval

19 Mar | Steel News

