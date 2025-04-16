Tenova and Coolbrook join forces to drive carbon-free steel production

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Finland-based transformational engineering and technology company Coolbrook to develop joint solutions that integrate both companies’ technologies to drive carbon-free production of iron, steel and other metals.

Initially, the companies aim to develop Coolbrook’s proprietary RotoDynamic Heater™ (RDH) technology, resulting in the replacement of the burning of fossil fuels with clean electricity in high-temperature heating processes in the iron, steel and broader metals industries. Once completed, Tenova and Coolbrook plan to expand the collaboration to other applications across the metals industry.

Coolbrook’s RDH™ Technology could reduce carbon emissions by over 2.4 billion metric tons annually. Coolbrook aims to establish the RDH™ technology as an industry standard by 2030.