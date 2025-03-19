Blastr Green Steel’s new plant in Finland acquires environmental approval

Norwegian decarbonized steel developer Blastr Green Steel has announced that its planned low-emission steel plant in Inkoo, Finland, has successfully passed the crucial environmental impact assessment (EIA) process and the project has moved to the permit process. The plant with a 2.5 million mt annual production capacity will use local raw materials and carbon-free energy to produce cost-competitive and ultra-low-emission steel.

Antti Kaikkonen, country manager for Blastr Green Steel in Finland, has commented on the EIA process, stating, “This has been a significant undertaking, involving thorough and long-term preparation. Over two years of work have gone into these assessments with a large team of experts, while simultaneously advancing the project through detailed technical planning”.

The planned steel mill in Inkoo aims to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions compared to traditional steel production. Instead of using coal, the steel mill will utilize clean hydrogen in its production process and rely on raw materials produced with clean energy, supporting international climate goals. Additionally, the project is expected to have substantial positive effects on the economy and business activities in Inkoo and Western Uusimaa, bringing significant employment opportunities and investments to the region.