Aurora to construct distribution facilities for Blastr’s green steel plant

Norwegian decarbonized steel developer Blastr Green Steel has announced that it has reached an agreement with Finland-based Aurora Infrastructure for the latter to build electricity distribution facilities for its green steel plant under development at Inkoo, Finland.

Accordingly, Aurora will undertake the design, construction, operation, maintenance and financing of the distribution facilities, allowing Blastr to advance its green steel project.

Additionally, Blastr will also explore the option to outsource its electricity networks to Aurora Infrastructure.