Outokumpu opens new biocoke plant to cut emissions in ferrochrome production

Finland-based stainless steel producer Outokumpu has announced the inauguration of its new biocoke agglomeration plant in Tornio, representing an investment of approximately €30 million.

At the new facility, biochar is processed into biocoke, which can replace fossil coke in ferrochrome production. According to Outokumpu, the plant has the potential to reduce the company's carbon dioxide emissions by up to 82,000 mt annually when operating at full production capacity.

Biocoke to support emissions reduction target

The investment forms part of Outokumpu's strategy to reduce the carbon footprint of its stainless steel and ferrochrome operations. The company aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions across its value chain by 42 percent by 2030 compared with 2016 levels, with biocoke expected to contribute to lowering its direct emissions intensity.

“Biocoke production has already started in Tornio, and biocoke has been produced both for our own use and for external customers,” Juha Erkkilä, head of Outokumpu EvoCarbon, stated.

The new biocoke plant supports operations at Outokumpu's integrated stainless steel production site in Tornio. According to the company, its ferrochrome currently has a 67 percent lower carbon footprint than the industry average.