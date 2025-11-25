SSAB to modernize reheating furnaces with Fives technology

France-based machine industry company Fives Group has been commissioned by Swedish specialty steelmaker SSAB to replace its outdated control systems, increase process automation, and introduce advanced data-driven monitoring tools at its reheating furnaces at the Raahe plant in Finland.

Transition to advanced Level 2 control system

According to Fives, the modernization project centers on implementing the latest-generation Level 2 control system, which incorporates an advanced thermal optimizer. This digital solution enables precise, automated control over the furnace environment, reducing manual intervention and ensuring highly consistent performance across all operating conditions.

Deployment of smart monitoring for real-time insights

To enhance visibility across the production process, Fives will also integrate smart monitoring, a data analytics platform that consolidates operational information from the thermal optimizer. Through intuitive dashboards, Smart Monitoring will provide real-time performance metrics, support proactive quality control, detect anomalies at early stages, and forecast maintenance needs. By digitizing furnace monitoring, Fives aims to strengthen both performance stability and equipment reliability.

Fives plans to carry out the entire modernization process over a twelve-month period without halting production.